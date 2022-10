Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, extended condolences on the death of Kurdish commando Zuhair Mohammed.

Barzani said in a statement, "I offer my deepest condolences to the family of the martyr Captain Zuhair Mohammed in the Kurdistan Commando Forces, who was martyred yesterday in a terrorist attack."

Barzani wished a speedy recovery to Commander Akam Omar and his comrades who were wounded in the same attack.