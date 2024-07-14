President Barzani condemns attempt on Trump's life, rejects political violence

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani denounced the attempt to assassinate former US President Donald Trump and the use of violence to resolve political conflicts.

President Barzani posted on X-Twitter, “I am deeply disturbed by the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump. I condemn the use of violence to resolve political disputes. Violence should have no place in today’s politics. My thoughts are with President Trump, his family, and all the victims affected by this attack.”

Trump was rushed off stage after gunshots erupted at a Pennsylvania rally, which the FBI described as an assassination attempt.

Law enforcement sources reported that the shooter was on a rooftop outside the venue. Footage showed Trump grimacing and ducking as shots rang out.

The suspect, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was shot dead by Secret Service officers. One bystander was killed, and two others sustained critical injuries.