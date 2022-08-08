President Barzani commemorates the day of Ashura

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, commemorated "Ashura", the death anniversary of Imam Hussein.

Barzani said in a tweet on Monday, "on the tenth of the holy month of Muharram (Ashura), we commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (peace be upon him). This tragedy still inspires us to sacrifice and refuse oppression."

"We in Iraq are in desperate need of these values and principles," he said, adding, "our people deserve a better life and a promising future."

Ashura marks the death of Hussein ibn Ali, a grandson of the Islamic prophet Muhammad, and members of his family in the Battle of Karbala.