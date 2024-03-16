President Barzani commemorates Halabja anniversary, calls for unity and justice

Shafaq News / On Saturday, the 36th anniversary of the chemical bombing of Halabja by Saddam Hussein's regime in 1988 is commemorated.

the President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani recalled the 36th anniversary of the tragic chemical bombing of Halabja, emphasizing the necessity of unity in defending the Kurdistan entity.

President Barzani stated, "On the 36th anniversary of the chemical attack on Halabja, we honor the memory of over 5,000 innocent souls who lost their lives in this heinous crime, while we also pay our respects to all the victims and fallen heroes of Kurdistan. As we bow our heads in their memory, our thoughts and prayers are with their families and the survivors who continue to suffer chronic, debilitating illnesses resulting from this crime."

He considered that "the chemical assault in Halabja was merely one instance in a sequence of brutal acts committed against the oppressed people of Kurdistan, who have endured the atrocities of genocide, the ruthless Anfal operations, and past massacres. Their crime was to demand their legitimate rights and to seek a life of freedom and dignity in their own homeland. If justice had prevailed, the Halabja genocide would have been sufficient grounds to recognise the legitimate rights of the people of Kurdistan."

President Barzani continued, "On this commemoration, we underscore the need to make comprehensive reparations to Halabjans and to the city, as well as to all the victims of the genocide, the Anfal campaigns, and the numerous crimes committed by the former Iraqi regime in the Kurdistan Region. They must be given the best possible assistance and services in all areas. The Iraqi government must fulfill its obligations and ensure justice for the victims. And internationally, every endeavour must be undertaken to ensure that such crimes and massacres never happen again."

"The great sacrifices of so many and the resilience of the people from all our diverse communities paved the way for Kurdistan Region’s hard-won achievements and for the Region’s political and constitutional federal status. It is the solemn duty of each and every one of us to safeguard these achievements with a spirit of unity, to remember the victims and their loved-ones and the enormous sacrifices made by so many. In doing so, together we can head towards a brighter, more tranquil, and secure future."

Notably, the attack claimed the lives of more than 5,500 Iraqis, in addition to causing numerous serious injuries and birth defects, along with a dangerous spread of cancer diseases.

The Iraqi Supreme Criminal Court issued its final verdict in the case of the Halabja chemical bombing on January 17, 2010.

International reports indicate that the bombing of Halabja was part of a series of genocidal crimes committed by Saddam Hussein's regime in southern Kurdistan, where the Baath regime launched violent attacks against the Kurdish Feyli people, killing dozens and displacing thousands of them, with their fate still unknown.

In the early 1980s, the Baath regime buried 8,000 Barzanis alive during the Anfal campaign. More than 182,000 civilians were transferred to deserts in southern Iraq and brutally killed over a nearly four-year operation known as the Anfal campaign, destroying more than 4,000 villages in Kurdistan.

Halabja, with a population of 50,000, is located 15 kilometers from the Iranian border and is part of al-Sulaymaniya governorate in the Kurdistan Region.

It is situated 350 kilometers northeast of Baghdad, surrounded by several mountain ranges. Mount Hawraman overlooks it, separating it from Iran, and features a crystalline white summit covered in snow throughout the year.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani announced on March 13, 2023, the council's approval of a bill to establish Halabja Governorate, forwarding it to the parliament for a vote, However, the parliament has not yet voted on the bill.