Kurdistan President welcomes the Iraqi Parliament's decision on Halabja

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-03-17T16:26:45+0000
Kurdistan President welcomes the Iraqi Parliament's decision on Halabja

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, welcomed the Iraqi Parliament's decree to oblige the Federal government to establish Halabja as a governorate.

Barzani said he fully supports the Parliament's decision that requires the Federal government to complete the procedures of establishing a governorate in Halabja.

Barzani commended the consensual approval of the Parliament members for the decision.

The Iraqi Parliament voted yesterday, Tuesday, on obliging the Iraqi Federal government to complete the procedures required for establishing a governorate in Halabja.

In 2018, Kurdistan Regional Government announced Halabja as a fourth governorate in the region and 18th in Iraq. However, Baghdad has not approved this decision so far.

