President Barzani calls to shield Kurdistan from regional war

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Friday urged Iraq and the Kurdistan Region to avoid being drawn into escalating regional conflict, as he marked Nowruz with a message emphasizing stability, unity, and caution.

In a statement issued for the Kurdish New Year, Barzani congratulated Kurds in the region, Iraq, and abroad, while framing the holiday against a backdrop of rising tensions across the Middle East.

He described Nowruz as a symbol of resilience and renewal, reflecting “a history of struggle and steadfastness,” and reaffirmed the importance of preserving the Kurdistan Region’s constitutional and political gains.

Barzani stressed that the current regional climate places a “historical responsibility” on leaders and citizens alike to prevent the spillover of conflict into Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, underscoring that stability remains essential for future development.

He also highlighted the need to strengthen coordination between Erbil and Baghdad, calling for full implementation of the Iraqi constitution and protection of all components as the foundation for a stable federal system.