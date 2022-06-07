Report

President Barzani calls on university students to contribute to solving the economic problems

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-06-07T18:21:15+0000
Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, called the university students to contribute to finding solutions to future problems and challenges.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony at the American University in Duhok, Barzani congratulated the students and stressed the importance of their participation in solving many problems related to the environment, drought, and economy.

"We will continue to support the American University in Duhok and other universities and educational institutions in Kurdistan," he added.

The Kurdish President also highlighted the necessity of scientific research at the American University in Duhok and other universities.

Earlier this evening, the American University celebrated the graduation of students, in the presence of high-level personnel, including the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, the PM, Masrour Barzani, the United Nations representative in Iraq, Jeanine Hennis- Plasschaert, and the US Consul in Erbil.

