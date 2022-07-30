Report

President Barzani blesses Muslims in the new Hijri year

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-07-30T07:06:44+0000
President Barzani blesses Muslims in the new Hijri year

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, congratulated Muslims on the new Hijri year.

Barzani said in a statement, “I congratulate all Muslims on the first of  Muharram in  Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world, and I ask God that the new year brings goodness, stability, and peace to the Region, Iraq, and all of humanity."

"On this occasion, we emphasize deepening a culture of acceptance, and we affirm that Kurdistan would always remain a haven for all and a Region of coexistence and tolerance."

