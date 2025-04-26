President Barzani backs PM al-Sudani
Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani congratulated Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani after his bloc renewed its confidence in him as its Secretary-General.
In a post on X, Barzani wrote, "I congratulate my dear brother [al-Sudani] on the renewal of the Al-Furatayn bloc’s confidence in him," describing the move as a reflection of "public appreciation for his approach, experience, and influential national presence."
Barzani also praised al-Sudani’s role in the Kurdistan Region, expressing hope for "continued fruitful cooperation for the good and stability of Iraq."
أهنئ الأخ العزيز محمد شياع السوداني@mohamedshia بتجديد ثقة تيار الفراتين به أميناً عاماً. هذا التجديد يعكس تقدير الجمهور لنهجه وخبرته وحضوره المؤثر وطنياً. نُثمن هذا الدور في إقليم كوردستان ونتطلع لاستمرار التعاون المثمر لخير العراق واستقراره.— Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) April 26, 2025