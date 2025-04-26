President Barzani backs PM al-Sudani

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani congratulated Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani after his bloc renewed its confidence in him as its Secretary-General.

In a post on X, Barzani wrote, "I congratulate my dear brother [al-Sudani] on the renewal of the Al-Furatayn bloc’s confidence in him," describing the move as a reflection of "public appreciation for his approach, experience, and influential national presence."

Barzani also praised al-Sudani’s role in the Kurdistan Region, expressing hope for "continued fruitful cooperation for the good and stability of Iraq."