President Barzani at MSC2025: meeting with Jordanian FM

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani emphasized the region's desire to strengthen cooperation with Jordan during a meeting with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Hussein Abdullah al-Safadi in Munich on Friday.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, Barzani met with Al-Safadi as part of his ongoing engagements at the Munich Security Conference (MSC2025).

The two sides discussed the relationship between Jordan, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, exploring ways to enhance cooperation in political and economic fields, as well as reviewing the latest developments in the region.

President Barzani reiterated the importance of relations with Jordan, highlighting the Kingdom's significant role in supporting regional stability and expressing the Kurdistan Region's desire to strengthen collaboration with Jordan.

For his part, Minister Al-Safadi underscored Jordan’s commitment to enhancing relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, praising the Kurdistan Region's role in the stability of Iraq and the wider region. He also stressed the importance of continuing dialogue and joint cooperation to address regional challenges.

The two leaders also discussed the security and political situation in Syria and the broader region, alongside several other issues of mutual interest, the statement added.