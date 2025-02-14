President Barzani at MSC2025: meeting with Jordanian FM
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani emphasized the
region's desire to strengthen cooperation with Jordan during a meeting with Jordanian
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Hussein Abdullah
al-Safadi in Munich on Friday.
According to a statement from the Kurdistan
Region Presidency, Barzani met with Al-Safadi as part of his ongoing
engagements at the Munich
Security Conference (MSC2025).
The two sides discussed the relationship between
Jordan, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, exploring ways to enhance cooperation
in political and economic fields, as well as reviewing the latest developments
in the region.
President Barzani reiterated the importance of
relations with Jordan, highlighting the Kingdom's significant role in
supporting regional stability and expressing the Kurdistan Region's desire to
strengthen collaboration with Jordan.
For his part, Minister Al-Safadi underscored
Jordan’s commitment to enhancing relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region,
praising the Kurdistan Region's role in the stability of Iraq and the wider
region. He also stressed the importance of continuing dialogue and joint
cooperation to address regional challenges.
The two leaders also
discussed the security and political situation in Syria and the broader region,
alongside several other issues of mutual interest, the statement added.