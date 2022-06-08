President Barzani and President Salih attend the AUIS's 11th commencement

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the American University of Iraq - Sulaimani (AUIS) celebrated the 11th commencement in the presence of high-level personnel, including the President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, the Iraqi President, Barham Salih, and government and party officials.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Barzani said that the only way to address the political situation in Iraq is through "coexistence and acceptance of others."

"I am happy today to be in Al-Sulaymaniyah, in this university, and this important forum for the commencement of 291 students."

The President praised the efforts of the teaching staff, the American side, and "my friend," the Iraqi President Barham Salih, in supporting the AUIS.

He also congratulated the "32 Afghani students who graduated ", expressing hope that "the students would benefit from what they have learned for serving the country."

Addressing the graduating students, Barzani added, "Today is a new day, and you will enter work-life... now, you can contribute to making a better tomorrow for you and your country."

In turn, the Iraqi President Barham Salih praised the continuous support of the Kurdish President and the previous role of the late Mam Jalal (founder of the Kurdish Patriotic Union of Kurdistan) to the American University of Iraq - Sulaimani.

"It was our dream to establish a distinguished and high-performance university…and we wanted this university to be an Iraqi university."

Salih pointed out that "these students will contribute to building a better future for Iraq."

It is worth noting that the University opened its doors in 2007 to a cohort of 10 students from across Iraq who were admitted to the first undergraduate class. In addition, the University simultaneously launched a professional MBA program for students planning to study business and leadership at the graduate level.

The University has grown to roughly 1,600 students and now offers undergraduate degrees in Business Administration, Information Technology, International Studies, Engineering and English and Journalism.