President Barzani and Global Coalition commander highlight cooperation and coordination to confront ISIS

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met with the Commander of the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, Maj. Gen. Joel B. Vowell.

According to the Kurdish Presidency, the discussion focused on the security and military situation, the regional situation, military coordination, and cooperation in the fight against terrorism, as well as cooperation and coordination efforts.

During the meeting, “an overview of the coalition’s work and activities in the region was presented, with both parties acknowledging the ongoing threat posed by ISIS forces in Iraq and the broader region. The significance of sustained collaboration between the coalition, the Iraqi army, and the Peshmerga forces in effectively combating these perils was underscored by both parties.” The statement said.

Furthermore, the meeting addressed the latest developments in the reform process of the Ministry of Peshmerga.

“Both sides reiterated the significance of maintaining the momentum of these reform steps and expressed their support towards achieving the desired goals.”