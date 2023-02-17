President Barzani: Washington's support is pivotal for reform in the Peshmerga ministry

Shafaq News/ Washington's support is pivotal for the reform process in the Peshmerga ministry of Iraq's Kurdistan region, President Nechirvan Barzani said on Friday.

President Barzani's remarks came during a meeting with the US assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, Celeste A. Wallander, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC59) earlier today.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, President Barzani discussed with assistant secretary Wallander the security situation in Iraq, the Kurdistan region, and the Middle East, laying emphasis on "joint action" to achieve security and stability, and cope with common challenges and threats.

Wallander said that her country will continue to support Iraq in its quest to eradicate terrorism in accordance with the strategic deal between them.

President Barzani thanked the US for their support in the battle against terrorism and its "indispensable" contribution to achieving reform in the Peshmerga ministry.

The president of the Kurdistan region arrived yesterday in Bavaria's capital city to participate in the 59th Munich Security Conference; an annual event that tackles issues relevant to international security.