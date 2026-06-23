President Barzani, Russian Envoy renew Russia-Iraq-Kurdistan ties

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani and Russian Ambassador to Iraq Elbrus Kutrashev reaffirmed cooperation between Russia, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region during a meeting on Tuesday.

According to a statement, the two sides discussed the internal situation in the Kurdistan Region and relations between Erbil and Baghdad, stressing the importance of dialogue and mutual understanding in resolving outstanding issues.

They also exchanged views on the US-Iran agreement and expressed hope that the talks would contribute to lasting, comprehensive, and stable peace in the region, while reviewing the latest developments in the war in Ukraine.