President Barzani: Kurdistan wants the best relations with the neighboring countries

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-08-23T14:08:26+0000
President Barzani: Kurdistan wants the best relations with the neighboring countries

Shafaq News / On Tuesday, the President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, received an Iranian delegation headed by the Governor-General of West Azerbaijan province, Mohammad-Sadegh Motamedian.

Erbil Governor Omid Khoshnaw and the Iranian Consul General in Erbil attended the meeting.

According to a statement by the Kurdish Presidency, both sides discussed the relations between Iraqi Kurdistan and Iran and ways to boost cooperation and coordination in the economic field, the political situation in the region, and other issues of common interest

The delegation expressed pleasure in visiting Kurdistan and that they would make "all efforts to further strengthen trade relations."

President Barzani highlighted "the long-standing relations between the Kurdistan Region and Iran, in all fields," indicating that the Kurdistan Region's vision includes "establishing the best relations and cooperation with neighboring countries."

