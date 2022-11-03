President Barzani invites the "partners" in the Kurdistan region to a "true" dialogue

Shafaq News/ Women should be able to play a larger role in the Kurdish community, the President of Iraq's region of Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani, said on Thursday.

President Barzani's remarks came during the 14th Congress of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in the northern governorate of Duhok.

"The KDP is the leading party in the Kurdistan region and one of the largest and most influential political forces in Iraq. Therefore, the success of the congress is a victory for Iraq and the Kurdistan region," President Barzani, who was elected a vice-president of the KDP today, said.

In a speech he delivered before the congress, President Barzani invited the "partners" in the Kurdistan region to a dialogue he ascribed as "true" to address the outstanding issues between them.

The president highlighted the role of his predecessor, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, in the historic achievements of the Kurds and called for bolstering women's contributions to the Kurdish community.

Barzani touched upon the situation in Iraq and called the Iraqi government and major political actors to establish patent channels with the Sadrist movement.

More than 800 KDP members unanimously voted to renew the mandate of Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani as president of the party.

The vote took place during the party's 14th congress in Duhok earlier today. That is the first time the assembly has convened since 2010. The meeting held every four years, according to the party's internal law, was delayed due to the ISIS invasion of large swathes of Iraq in 2014 and the subsequent battles, in addition to the October 2021 legislative election of Iraq.