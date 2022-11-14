Report

President Barzani: Iraq's Kurdistan seeks to be a catalyst for stability, not a threat to neighbors

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-11-14T18:36:48+0000
Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan region seeks to be a catalyst for stability rather than a "threat to neighboring countries", President Nechirvan Barzani said in the aftermath of the Iranian drone and missile attack on Erbil's district of Koysinjaq earlier today, Monday.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony of the Innovation and Renovation Institute in Erbil, the President of the region said, "unfortunately, the district of Koysinjaq and other border territories were hit by transborder bombardment. The Kurdistan region seeks to be a catalyst for stability. It has good ties with all the neighboring countries. However, the Iraqi government should put an end to these violations."

"We hope this institute becomes a venue for innovation and talented youth," he said, "unfortunately, many young people have lost hope because of the lack of support. Our youth can prove themselves. They are not inferior to their peers in other countries."

"The relevant bodies in the government must step in to help the youth achieve more," President Barzani added, "our youth have big dreams and huge will. They can be creative in all domains."

