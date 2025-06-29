President Barzani, Indian Consul explore closer ties in business

Shafaq News – Erbil/New Delhi

On Sunday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani received Brijesh Kumar, the newly appointed Consul General of India, to discuss economic ties.

According to a statement by the Kurdish Presidency, Barzani extended his best wishes for Kumar’s success and affirmed the commitment of Kurdistan Region institutions to facilitating the work of the Indian consulate.

“Both sides conveyed their shared interest in enhancing relations and discussed ways to increase collaborative efforts across various sectors, with emphasis on the contributions of Indian labor and businesses in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.”

The talks also touched on recent regional developments and their potential impact on bilateral and regional relations.