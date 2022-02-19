Kurdistan Region President meets with Indian Minister of External Affairs

Shafaq News/ On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, President Nechirvan Barzani met with the Indian Minister of External Affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

In a statement, the Kurdish Presidency said that the two parties discussed opportunities to develop bilateral relations and cooperation of Iraq and the Region with India, Indian capital and investment in Kurdistan, the latest developments in the political and security situation, and other issues of common interests.

The Indian Minister thanked Kurdistan for supporting the Indian workers and providing them with job opportunities," expressing readiness for training and rehabilitation in Kurdistan in the fields of health, banking and universities.

The Kurdish President expressed a desire to develop relations with India and receive Indian capital and companies stressing that Kurdistan provides all support to the Indian workers.

Barzani thanked India for the program of building and developing capabilities.

On Friday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani arrived in Germany to participate in the annual Munich Security Conference, from February 18 to 20.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Kurdish President held meetings with many world leaders and high-level officials.