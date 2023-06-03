President Barzani Honors Presidential Invitation, Alights in Ankara for Erdogan's Swearing-in Ceremony

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, touched down in Turkey's capital, Ankara, on Saturday afternoon, poised to partake in the ceremonial inauguration of Turkey's re-elected President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, heeding an official invitation.

A press release from the Kurdistan Region's Presidency confirmed that Barzani would be amongst a distinguished ensemble of international leaders, high-ranking officials, and political luminaries attending the event.

The guests have assembled to mark Erdogan's embarkment on a new presidential term and enjoy a ceremonial banquet, expressly organized to honor the re-appointment of the Turkish leader.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reaffirming his political stronghold, clinched a fresh presidential term following a decisive electoral triumph in the second round, winning 52.2% of the vote against his opponent, Kemal Kilicdaroglu.