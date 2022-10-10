President Barzani, German Ambassador, stress the necessity to form a new Iraqi government

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani received in Erbil Martin Jaeger, the Ambassador of Germany to Iraq.

The Kurdish Presidency said that both sides discussed many issues, including forming the next Iraqi government, the developments after holding the 2021 parliamentary elections, efforts to overcome the current political deadlock, and the relations of Baghdad and Erbil and with other regional countries.

President Barzani praised the role of the German government in helping Iraq in the war against terrorism and extending the work of the German forces within the Global Coalition mission in the country.

Both sides stressed the necessity to strengthen bilateral relations, the importance of forming a new government that meets the citizens’ needs, and providing Iraq with international support.