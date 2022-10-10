Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Barzani, German Ambassador, stress the necessity to form a new Iraqi government

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-10-10T09:50:22+0000
President Barzani, German Ambassador, stress the necessity to form a new Iraqi government

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani received in Erbil Martin Jaeger, the Ambassador of Germany to Iraq.

The Kurdish Presidency said that both sides discussed many issues, including forming the next Iraqi government, the developments after holding the 2021 parliamentary elections, efforts to overcome the current political deadlock, and the relations of Baghdad and Erbil and with other regional countries.

President Barzani praised the role of the German government in helping Iraq in the war against terrorism and extending the work of the German forces within the Global Coalition mission in the country.

Both sides stressed the necessity to strengthen bilateral relations, the importance of forming a new government that meets the citizens’ needs, and providing Iraq with international support.

 

related

President Barzani will meet with all the Kurdistan parties ahead of an anticipated visit to Baghdad 

Date: 2021-10-19 12:25:32
President Barzani will meet with all the Kurdistan parties ahead of an anticipated visit to Baghdad 

President Barzani: 1991 Uprising was a getaway to autonomy

Date: 2022-03-05 08:10:02
President Barzani: 1991 Uprising was a getaway to autonomy

President Barzani meets with leaders of Kurdish Parties

Date: 2021-06-29 15:49:39
President Barzani meets with leaders of Kurdish Parties

Nechirvan Barzani condoles Iyad Allawi on the death of his sister

Date: 2020-12-04 21:04:35
Nechirvan Barzani condoles Iyad Allawi on the death of his sister

President Barzani congratulates Truss on becoming UK's next Prime Minister

Date: 2022-09-05 20:19:27
President Barzani congratulates Truss on becoming UK's next Prime Minister

Barzani and Macron agree upon maintaining the Regions stability and security

Date: 2021-03-30 18:12:45
Barzani and Macron agree upon maintaining the Regions stability and security

President Barzani: Kurdistan's hospitals are ready to host the injured from the Ibn Khatib incident

Date: 2021-04-25 07:07:42
President Barzani: Kurdistan's hospitals are ready to host the injured from the Ibn Khatib incident

President Barzani arrives in Germany today

Date: 2022-02-17 14:41:28
President Barzani arrives in Germany today