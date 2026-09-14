Shafaq News- Erbil

The importance of keeping weapons solely under state control featured in talks on Monday between Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and the new US Embassy chargé d’affaires in Iraq, Steven Fagin.

Barzani congratulated Fagin on his new assignment and reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region’s readiness to support him in carrying out his duties.

Fagin stressed the importance of maintaining stability and strengthening US relations with both Erbil and Baghdad across various fields, while expressing appreciation for the Kurdistan Region’s role in Iraq and the broader region.

The talks also covered support for Iraq’s federal government, the country’s domestic situation and relations between Erbil and Baghdad, including the importance of resolving outstanding issues through dialogue.

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