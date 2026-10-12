Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and former Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani on Monday called for continued dialogue and closer coordination among Iraqi political forces to maintain stability and address the country's challenges.

During their meeting in Erbil, the two leaders discussed Iraq's political and security situation, recent regional developments, and relations between Baghdad and Erbil, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

Barzani and Al-Sudani, who heads the Reconstruction and Development Coalition (Al-Ima'ar wal-Tanmiya), also emphasized the importance of political understanding in promoting economic development and serving citizens.