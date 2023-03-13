Photography exhibition celebrates Erbil's rich cultural heritage

Shafaq News / On the occasion of the upcoming Newroz holiday, a photography exhibition has been inaugurated in the city of Erbil, the esteemed capital of the Kurdistan region, showcasing the magnificent heritage sites of this ancient city.

The exhibition, crafted by the virtuoso photographer Ashti Addu, is proudly displayed on the main street adjacent to the historic Erbil Citadel, capturing over 20 vivid images of invaluable cultural landmarks that have endured a transformative journey throughout time.

In the words of the artist himself, his ultimate aspiration for this exhibition is to revive the past and breathe new life into it, imbuing it with a tangible presence in the present through the art of photography.