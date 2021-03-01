Report

Peshmerga thwarts an ISIS Attack at Diyala-Kurdistan borders

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-03-01T10:14:49+0000
Peshmerga thwarts an ISIS Attack at Diyala-Kurdistan borders

Shafaq News/ A security source said on Monday that the Peshmerga forces were targeted between Diyala and Kurdistan.

A security source in Khanaqin informed Sahafq News Agency that the Peshmerga forces spotted through thermographic cameras a terrorist group of ISIS while trying to target a security point of the third Brigade of the Peshmerga, Northwest Khanaqin, and tackled it down.

"No casualties are recorded," the source added.

After the withdrawal of the Peshmerga forces, the borders of Diyala-Kurdistan became a hideout for ISIS terrorists, and the authorities are still unable to contain the danger of ISIS in those areas.

