Peshmerga rescue shepherds abducted by ISIS near Tuz-Khurmatu

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Peshmerga forces rescued three shepherds who had been abducted by ISIS militants, a security source in the Tuz-Khurmatu district of Saladin province confirmed to Shafaq News.

“A joint force from the 9th and 32nd brigades of the Peshmerga responded after receiving information about the abduction near the village of Duraji in the Dawooda area, located 75 kilometers east of Saladin” the source said.

He added that cooperation from local villagers played a key role in the rescue, as the abductors left the shepherds in one of their hideouts before fleeing to an unknown location in the area which lies in a security gap between Iraqi federal forces and Peshmerga forces.