Peshmerga receives military equipment from the Global Coalition

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-08-30T13:49:21+0000
Peshmerga receives military equipment from the Global Coalition

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Ministry of Peshmerga received military aid from the Global Coalition.

The Ministry stated that as part of the plan to reorganize and unify the Peshmerga forces within the Ministry, the Global Coalition delivered military aid to the 22nd Brigade of the Peshmerga forces, including military vehicles."

It is worth noting that the US-led Coalition provides much aid to the Peshmerga forces, including medical assistance, training, and military equipment.

Both sides also cooperate in the fight against ISIS alongside the Iraqi Army.

