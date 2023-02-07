Peshmerga ministry praises U.S. commitment to combat terrorism

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Peshmerga in the Kurdistan Region welcomed the Global Coalition forces' commitment to combat terrorism, as well as the statement of the U.S. Consulate in Erbil regarding its continuous cooperation and coordination with the Region.

In a statement it issued earlier today, Tuesday, the Ministry praised the Global coalition and the U.S. commitment to implementing the memorandum of understanding between Erbil and Washington, especially the part concerning the reform process put into force by the Region.

In addition, the Ministry thanked in its statement the Kurdistan Region's Presidency and Premiership for their continuous support.