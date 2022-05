Shafaq News / A member of the Peshmerga forces sustained a gunshot wound in an attack waged by the Kurdistan Workers party on a Peshmerga point, north of Duhok.

The deputy commissioner of Amedi district, Warshin Salman, told Shafaq News agency that PKK fighters attacked a Peshmerga point in a village in Kani Masi, injuring one of its members.