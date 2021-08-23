Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Peshmerga forces thwart a PKK explosion in Duhok

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-23T16:33:00+0000
Peshmerga forces thwart a PKK explosion in Duhok

Shafaq News/ A security source reported that the Peshmerga forces thwarted an explosion by the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Duhok governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the bomb squads of the Peshmerga forces managed to dismantle an explosive device weighing 30 kilograms in Amedi district.

The source added that PKK militants planted the explosives in the region, which witnessed similar cases in the past period.

The PKK fighters have launched continuous attacks on the Peshmerga recently, causing many casualties.

related

ISIS exploits the failure to reach an agreement in disputed areas, Peshmerga says

Date: 2021-05-13 17:17:45
ISIS exploits the failure to reach an agreement in disputed areas, Peshmerga says

The Peshmerga comments on the incident in the unit 70's headquarters

Date: 2020-10-04 11:21:56
The Peshmerga comments on the incident in the unit 70's headquarters

Peshmerga Ministry on "Clothes Burning" incident: the martyrs' families are a crown of our head

Date: 2020-11-11 13:42:38
Peshmerga Ministry on "Clothes Burning" incident: the martyrs' families are a crown of our head

U.S. embassy in Baghdad condemns the PKK attack on the Peshmerga forces

Date: 2021-06-06 10:09:31
U.S. embassy in Baghdad condemns the PKK attack on the Peshmerga forces

In cooperation with Peshmerga.. the coalition destroys a tunnel and kills 12 ISIS terrorists

Date: 2020-06-04 18:57:08
In cooperation with Peshmerga.. the coalition destroys a tunnel and kills 12 ISIS terrorists

The Peshmerga forces have not received any vaccine yet, MoP says

Date: 2021-04-18 16:31:53
The Peshmerga forces have not received any vaccine yet, MoP says

The Peshmerga Veterans Association: we do not have any privileges

Date: 2021-02-13 12:24:25
The Peshmerga Veterans Association: we do not have any privileges

Peshmerga declares a state of emergency in the outskirts of Kirkuk

Date: 2021-05-13 20:27:37
Peshmerga declares a state of emergency in the outskirts of Kirkuk