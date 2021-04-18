Report

Peshmerga fighter injured in a blast targeting his vehicle, local official says

Date: 2021-04-18T06:54:58+0000
Shafaq News/ A Peshmerga fighter was injured in a blast that targeted his vehicle earlier today, Sunday, in Erbil.

The director of Sidekan sub-district, Ihsan Chalabi, told Shafaq News Agency that an explosive device detonated the car of a Peshmerga fighter at dawn earlier today, Sunday.

The Injured was transferred to the hospital, and he is currently stable, according to Sidekan's director.

Chalabi added that the area where the explosion took place is under the control of the Kurdistan Workers Party.

