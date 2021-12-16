Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Peshmerga clear 30 km of Diyala borders as joint operations with the Iraqi army continue, Commander says

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-16T17:14:14+0000
Peshmerga clear 30 km of Diyala borders as joint operations with the Iraqi army continue, Commander says

Shafaq News/ The joint military operations of the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga forces have cleared 30 kilometers of Diyala borders with the Kurdistan Region, a Peshmarga Commander revealed on Thursday.

According to the commander of the 2nd Peshmerga axis (Qara Tappa-Hemrin), Major-General Muhammad Rustom, three brigades of the Peshmerga forces (9, 144, 17), a force from the 70 Commandos brigade, a brigade from al-Sulaymaniyah Police, and the Asayish of al-Sulaymaniyah participated in the operation via five axes.

"The operation covered territories in mount Hemrin, Qura chay, al-Qalaa, Shurah, al-Darraji, Shaswah lake, upper and lower Balga, in addition to the axes searched by the 53rd brigade of the Iraqi army and supporting forces."

Rustum said that the Peshmarga forces found hideouts with Katyusha rockets, mortar shells, arms caches, and other equipment inside.

"They also seized military clothing, bulldozers, a stolen pickup, returned to its owners, and five motorcycles," he added, "the operations will continue in all the axes until the total eradication of the ISIS cells and hotspots."

related

The Kurdish National Council in Syria condemns the PKK attack on the Peshmerga forces

Date: 2021-06-06 14:25:44
The Kurdish National Council in Syria condemns the PKK attack on the Peshmerga forces

New details about the Peshmerga incident in Sidekan

Date: 2020-08-14 15:19:08
New details about the Peshmerga incident in Sidekan

The Peshmerga on Erbil shelling: an attack against the Coalition is an attack against Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-16 09:54:11
The Peshmerga on Erbil shelling: an attack against the Coalition is an attack against Kurdistan

The Global Coalition reiterates its support for the Peshmerga and the Iraqi army in the fight against ISIS

Date: 2021-11-02 16:32:46
The Global Coalition reiterates its support for the Peshmerga and the Iraqi army in the fight against ISIS

Kurdistan Presidency provides the Peshmerga with thermographic cameras

Date: 2021-12-12 12:53:47
Kurdistan Presidency provides the Peshmerga with thermographic cameras

Peshmerga respond to claims about preventing fighting ISIS in Makhmour

Date: 2021-12-05 06:28:49
Peshmerga respond to claims about preventing fighting ISIS in Makhmour

One dead, two injured in the PKK attack on the Peshmerga in Amadiyah

Date: 2020-11-04 09:45:35
One dead, two injured in the PKK attack on the Peshmerga in Amadiyah

Kurdish Minister of Peshmerga discusses with EU official issues of mutual interest

Date: 2021-07-04 11:59:39
Kurdish Minister of Peshmerga discusses with EU official issues of mutual interest