Peshmerga clear 30 km of Diyala borders as joint operations with the Iraqi army continue, Commander says

Shafaq News/ The joint military operations of the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga forces have cleared 30 kilometers of Diyala borders with the Kurdistan Region, a Peshmarga Commander revealed on Thursday.

According to the commander of the 2nd Peshmerga axis (Qara Tappa-Hemrin), Major-General Muhammad Rustom, three brigades of the Peshmerga forces (9, 144, 17), a force from the 70 Commandos brigade, a brigade from al-Sulaymaniyah Police, and the Asayish of al-Sulaymaniyah participated in the operation via five axes.

"The operation covered territories in mount Hemrin, Qura chay, al-Qalaa, Shurah, al-Darraji, Shaswah lake, upper and lower Balga, in addition to the axes searched by the 53rd brigade of the Iraqi army and supporting forces."

Rustum said that the Peshmarga forces found hideouts with Katyusha rockets, mortar shells, arms caches, and other equipment inside.

"They also seized military clothing, bulldozers, a stolen pickup, returned to its owners, and five motorcycles," he added, "the operations will continue in all the axes until the total eradication of the ISIS cells and hotspots."