Peshmerga Ministry organizes three training camps for the infantry brigades

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Peshmerga announced starting to train the infantry brigades to enhance their combat skills.

The Ministry quoted, in a statement, Major General Abdul Karim Muhammad, director of military training in the ministry, saying that the training aims to enhance the Peshmerga and the officers' combat skills.

The statement indicated that the training will take place in three camps in Erbil, al-Sulaymaniyah and Duhok, noting that the process of training and strengthening the Peshmerga forces' skills is underway according to a special program.