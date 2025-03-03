Peshmerga, German commanders: Boosting military ties on the table

2025-03-03T12:31:15+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Commander of the Peshmerga's 4th Infantry Division, Zatyar Hassan, met with the Commander of German forces in the Kurdistan Region, Thomas Ritter, to strengthen military ties.

The meeting, held at the division’s headquarters, was attended by senior officers from both sides. Discussions focused on enhancing “cooperation and coordination” between the Peshmerga and German forces, as well as reviewing administrative and field developments within the 4th Infantry Division, according to a statement from the Ministry of Peshmerga.

Officials also addressed operational challenges and the division’s requirements to boost its capabilities.

