Iraq and Saudi Arabia sign military cooperation agreement

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Defense Minister Thabit al-Abbasi arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday, leading a high-level security delegation to strengthen military cooperation between the two countries.

In a statement, Iraq’s Ministry of Defense said that “the visit is part of Iraq's efforts to enhance regional cooperation with neighboring countries,” with Minister al-Abbasi met with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Khalid bin Salman, in attendance of Iraq’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Safia al-Suhail.

“The discussions focused on bolstering bilateral relations, regional security developments, and joint efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region.” In addition, key topics included plans for joint training exercises between the Iraqi and Saudi forces and provisions to send injured Iraqi soldiers for treatment in Saudi Arabia.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a memorandum of understanding on military cooperation.