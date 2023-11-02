Peshmerga Forces and Iraqi Army reach joint agreement on military points in Mount Qarachogh

Shafaq News/ A commander in the Peshmerga forces, Sirwan Barzani, announced on Thursday a collaborative effort with the Iraqi army to establish new military points on Mount Qarachogh in the Makhmour district.
Barzani revealed that a joint meeting took place between key figures from the Peshmerga forces, including Lieutenant General Issa Uzair, Chief of Staff, and representatives from the Iraqi army, including Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah, Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Army.
During the meeting, they conducted a field visit to existing sites, emphasizing permanent cooperation and coordination. This move aims to stabilize military positions on Mount Qarachogh and address issues arising from recent developments, fostering enhanced collaboration between the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army.