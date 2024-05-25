Paris Municipality plans street naming in honoring of Peshmerga

Shafaq News/ The municipality of Paris, France, plans to honor the Peshmerga by naming a street in the name of the Kurdish fighters.

According to a statement from the Peshmerga Ministry's media office, the decision was announced during the 44th International Congress of Francophone Countries in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw, who was present at the conference, met with the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, who expressed France's intention to name a street in Paris "the Peshmerga," recognizing their "bravery, resilience, and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism."