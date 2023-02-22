PUK's co-chair: We must work together to confront threats and prevent conflicts

Shafaq News/ Lahore Sheikh Jangi urged, on Wednesday, to set political differences aside for the benefit of the people.

Earlier, Sheikh Jangi said he would resume his duties as a co-leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) after the Erbil court ruled in his favor in a feud that saw him get ousted.

"We will try with political forces and parties in Kurdistan and Iraq to let the citizens live in prosperity."

The PUK's co-chair expressed concern that the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan has no significant impact on the decision-making process in Iraq and Kurdistan, so "our steps would meet your demands."

"We must work together to confront internal and foreign threats and prevent the conflicts and division between the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and the Kurdistan Democratic Party." He added.

Sheikh Genki continued, "we need more unity and openness with Baghdad through national dialogue with Iraqi forces and parties to fully resolve the outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the federal government."