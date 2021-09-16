Report

Date: 2021-09-16T10:44:27+0000
PUK meets a high-level delegation from the Democratic Patriotic Alliance of Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ A high-level delegation from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan met today with a delegation from the Democratic Patriotic Alliance of Kurdistan. 

Shafaq News Agency's sources said that the meeting took place between the two sides at the headquarters of the Democratic Patriotic Alliance.

During the meeting, the Democratic Patriotic Alliance announced its support for the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan's list. 

Last May, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and the Gorran Movement formed an alliance called "Kurdistan" to run for the early Iraqi parliamentary elections within a single electoral list.

