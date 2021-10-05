Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PUK leader withdraws from the elections and calls his proponents for boycott

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-10-05T15:58:16+0000
PUK leader withdraws from the elections and calls his proponents for boycott

Shafaq News/ A candidate for the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) announced on Tuesday suspending his campaign and boycotting the elections, calling his proponents and relatives to do the same.

The deputy chief of the PUK Organizations Center in al-Sulaymaniyah, Niyazi Horamani, said in a post on Facebook that he spared no effort for the sake of the PUK, but he decided to arrest his campaign and boycott the elections.

He added that his organization is "bigger than the small parties that the PUK opens its arms for", stressing that he is not less than any other member of the party.

"Some members of the leadership are not even known on the neighborhoods they reside in," he said.

Horamani, a cleric, warned that he will "reveal everything ahead of the elections" if "they did not listen to him".

related

KDP and PUK issue a common statement

Date: 2020-11-09 17:32:35
KDP and PUK issue a common statement

PUK’s Political Bureau decides to strip the co-chairman of power

Date: 2021-07-17 09:59:27
PUK’s Political Bureau decides to strip the co-chairman of power

A meeting between PUK and Gorran leadership

Date: 2020-11-29 14:56:58
A meeting between PUK and Gorran leadership

Shiite leaders intervene to prevent dispute between PUK co-chairs

Date: 2021-08-03 11:13:08
Shiite leaders intervene to prevent dispute between PUK co-chairs

Demonstrators set fire to the PUK and KDP headquarters

Date: 2020-12-06 15:22:26
Demonstrators set fire to the PUK and KDP headquarters

PUK calls for halting the Arabization of the territories covered with Article 140

Date: 2021-08-07 13:55:52
PUK calls for halting the Arabization of the territories covered with Article 140

PUK warns of the consequences of "regionalizing al-Sulaymaniyah" attempts

Date: 2021-01-12 08:02:31
PUK warns of the consequences of "regionalizing al-Sulaymaniyah" attempts

Al-Sulaymaniyah judiciary acquits a PUK official accused of abduction

Date: 2021-08-12 12:40:26
Al-Sulaymaniyah judiciary acquits a PUK official accused of abduction