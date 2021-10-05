PUK leader withdraws from the elections and calls his proponents for boycott

Shafaq News/ A candidate for the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) announced on Tuesday suspending his campaign and boycotting the elections, calling his proponents and relatives to do the same.

The deputy chief of the PUK Organizations Center in al-Sulaymaniyah, Niyazi Horamani, said in a post on Facebook that he spared no effort for the sake of the PUK, but he decided to arrest his campaign and boycott the elections.

He added that his organization is "bigger than the small parties that the PUK opens its arms for", stressing that he is not less than any other member of the party.

"Some members of the leadership are not even known on the neighborhoods they reside in," he said.

Horamani, a cleric, warned that he will "reveal everything ahead of the elections" if "they did not listen to him".