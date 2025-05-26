PUK leader expresses hope for agreement on new Kurdish government

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) leader Bafel Jalal Talabani voiced optimism that talks with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) could yield a breakthrough in forming the next Kurdish government.

The remarks came during a meeting with British Consul General Andrew Beasley at his residence in Dabashan, where they discussed key issues related to the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, underscoring “the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation among political actors to overcome current challenges,” according to a statement.

The meeting also addressed Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections, with both sides stressing the need for a transparent and fair electoral process.

Earlier, senior PUK official Darbaz Kosrat Rasul dismissed the “50-50” power-sharing model as no longer viable, while affirming that negotiations with the KDP are still ongoing.

On May 15, KDP leader Masoud Barzani warned against forming a government based on equal division of power and advocated for a unified government with a single parliament and a consolidated Peshmerga force, stating that not forming a government would be preferable to adopting a divisive model.