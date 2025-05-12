PUK leader endorses PKK dissolution

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) leader Bafel Talabani welcomed the "historic" Kurdistan Workers' Party's (PKK) decision to disband.

The PKK announced its decision to disband and formally end its four-decade armed insurgency against the Turkish state, in response to a call made by imprisoned leader Abdullah Ocalan.

“Laying down arms is a crucial step, but the process must continue to achieve long-standing Kurdish aspirations,” Talabani stated, affirming the PUK’s stance on peace as a "strategic principle," and expressing support for efforts aimed at consolidating this shift.

Talabani referenced the legacy of the late PUK founder Jalal Talabani, noting that he was “the first to lay the foundations of the peace process. We are continuing that mission.”