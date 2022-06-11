PUK expresses support for the Kurdish Government

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Kurdish Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, received a high-level delegation from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) headed by the Bafel Jalal Talabani.

The Government Presidency said that the meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani and Mahmoud Muhammad, a Kurdistan Democratic Party's Political Bureau member.

During the meeting, the two parties stressed the importance of supporting the Kurdistan Regional Government, especially its reform program to "provide the best services to citizens."

The Prime Minister said that "the government has a reform program that includes all parties involved in the government, and all should work as one team to implement this program and provide services to citizens in Kurdistan."

The PUK delegation expressed its support for the Kurdish Government, especially in achieving its reform program and its role in "defending the rights and achievements of the people of Kurdistan."