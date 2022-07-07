PM Barzani orders tighter drug control in the region

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani urged the Ministry of Justice to tighten regulations against narcotics in the region and bring criminals involved in the drug trade to justice.

Barzani's commands came following an official visit to the headquarters of the region's Justice Ministry and a meeting with the Minister and senior officeholders there.

The Prime Minister said that the government will provide all the facilities to enable the Minister and his team to run the justice department professionally.

He also laid emphasis on tightening the grip on "criminals in general, and those trading drugs in particular."