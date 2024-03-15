PUK calls for swift salary disbursement

Shafaq News/ The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) on Friday called for a swift disbursement of the salaries of Kurdistan's public servant, saying that the delay has affected families and the market.

PUK spokesperson Saad Ahmed Pire told a press conference that the party's team in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) had supported salary distribution. He said that the PUK believes that salaries should have been distributed first, and then any remaining funds could be distributed to the remaining ministries.

Pire added that "the delay in salary payments this month has affected the Ramadan table in every household and has also affected the market."

Pire added that the PUK's political bureau met on Friday with Bafel Talabani to discuss the names of the party's candidates for the upcoming elections. He said that the party is waiting for lists of candidates from the PUK's organization centers in the regions, and that the list of candidates will be submitted in due time.

"In the near future, we will all go into the election campaign," Pire said. "Therefore, we hope that everyone in this election campaign will refrain from harsh language, so that we can show the people a model of democratic elections."

Commenting on the announcement of new parties in the political arena and their potential impact on the election results and the PUK's votes, Pire said that the PUK is not afraid of the presence of new parties in the arena, as it believes that it is part of a democratic, multi-party process.

He said that the PUK is seeking to finalize the party's candidate roster for the upcoming elections in Kurdistan, and that the names nominated by the party in the different constituencies will be put to a vote.

On the position of the two major Kurdish parties on the situation in Kirkuk, Pire said that in the recent meeting with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), it was emphasized that the Kurdish candidate for the position of governor must be acceptable to all components and parties in Kirkuk. He stressed that all representatives of Kirkuk will have seats in the new Kirkuk government.