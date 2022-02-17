PUK called to "reorganize the Kurdish House"

Shafaq News/ The co-chair of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Bafel Talabani, stressed the need to "reorganize the Kurdish House" under the principle of political representation and the public interest.
On Thursday, Talabani received the US Ambassador to Baghdad, Mathew Toller, and the US Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, Robert Palladino. They discussed several issues, including Kurdish unity, ways to solve internal problems, boost trade relations between the two sides, develop the economic infrastructure in Kurdistan, and form the new Iraqi government based on consensus and partnership.
Concerning the elections in Kurdistan, Talabani pointed out that the PUK supports running the elections on time but "amending the election law is a need to serve the development of the Region and the democratic process."