PUK and KDP agree to convene first session of Kurdistan Parliament's 6th term

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the main two Kurdish political parties, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) announced agreeing to proceed with the first session of the Kurdistan Parliament's sixth term, scheduled for Dec. 2.

PUK stated that the meeting between the delegations of the two parties "took place in a positive atmosphere and discussed the post-election phase of the sixth term of the Kurdistan Parliament, including the possibilities and preparations for working in the best interest of the Kurdish people," noting that "the negotiating delegations expressed their readiness to continue meetings between themselves and with other Kurdish parties and factions."

Regarding the first session of the Kurdistan Parliament's sixth term, the statement mentioned that "the participants agreed on the importance of good understanding to facilitate the session's proceedings."

The two arch-parties met after a Regional decree issued by Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani, inviting political parties that won seats in the October elections to attend the inaugural session of the parliament.

The parliamentary elections in October resulted in the KDP securing 39 seats, maintaining its position as the leading party, while the PUK came second with 23 seats. The New Generation Movement (Al-Jeel Al-Jadeed-NGM) followed with 15 seats, the Kurdistan Islamic Union secured seven, and the "Mawqif" group claimed four. The Justice Group earned three seats, the People's Front two, and both the Change Movement (Gorran) and the Kurdistan Alliance secured one seat each.