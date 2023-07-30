PUK, KDP discuss key issues in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News / The Political Bureaus of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) convened in al-Sulaymaniyah on Sunday morning for a comprehensive meeting aimed at addressing various critical matters.

As per reports from Shafaq News Agency's correspondent in the province, the meeting commenced at 11 a.m. at the residence of the late Iraqi President, Jalal Talabani, in Dabashan. PUK's President, Bafel Talabani, was among the attendees, representing the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.

The Democratic Party delegation was led by Fadel Mirani and included members Hoshyar Zebari, Mahmoud Mohammed, Bashtiwan Sadiq, and Ali Hussein. On the other hand, the National Union's delegation was headed by Pavel Talabani and comprised of Qubad, Shalaw Ali Askari, Shalaw Kusret Rasul, and Sheikh Jafar.

The meeting's agenda encompasses discussions on the Kurdistan Parliament elections, elections for provincial councils in disputed areas, and the relationship between the two parties.