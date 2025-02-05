PUK, KDP await leaderships meeting after committee completes tasks

Shafaq News/ A senior leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Tariq Jawhar, confirmed on Wednesday, meetings between the PUK and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) had not yet reached the level of a Supreme Leadership Council meeting.

Noting that the technical subcommittee had completed its tasks after five rounds of meetings, he outlined a roadmap that included several key points.

In an interview with Shafaq News, Jawhar explained that the two parties had reached an agreement on the mechanism for managing the Kurdistan Region and the structure of the new government.

This agreement was based on a shared vision aimed at overcoming previous disagreements, particularly concerning decisions related to real partnership, consensus, transparency, and serving the Kurdistani community, which is currently facing issues like the salary crisis and ongoing disputes with Baghdad.

He pointed out that unresolved issues with the federal government would be among the priorities of the new government. These include the oil and gas file, the Peshmerga file, the region’s share of the federal budget, and the implementation of new federal laws such as the formation of the Federal Council. In addition, He emphasized these issues were discussed between the two parties through the technical subcommittee.

Jawhar clarified that “everyone’ is waiting for an expanded meeting of the Supreme Leadership of both parties to review the outcomes of this subcommittee, expressing hope, along with many others, for the swift formation of the new regional government, affirming the PUK’s commitment to completing these steps as quickly as possible to "restore the strength and stature of the legislative and executive institutions," which would strengthen the region’s position in resolving issues with Baghdad based on mutual understanding and the shared constitution.

Regarding the joint working paper prepared by the subcommittee, Jawhar clarified that it is not possible to confirm that all points have been fully resolved.

Some points of disagreement remain unresolved due to the subcommittee’s limited authority, with indications that these matters will be referred to the "higher committee between the political offices of both parties," which is expected to hold their meeting soon.