PM al-Sudani, President Barzani huddle on neutrality amid regional flare-up

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday emphasized the need to shield Iraq from regional conflicts during talks in al-Sulaymaniyah.

Al-Sudani and Barzani’s offices stated that the meeting focused on ongoing political and economic challenges, with both leaders calling for strengthened coordination between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to "maintain national unity and support development efforts across the country."

They also stressed the importance of protecting the constitutional rights of all components of Iraqi society and "fostering cooperation" among political groups to uphold security and stability.

The statements revealed the two sides reviewed regional and international developments and agreed that Iraq must remain “neutral” and avoid becoming entangled in external disputes, while backing diplomatic approaches to defuse regional tensions.

Barzani reiterated the KRG’s commitment to constructive engagement with the federal government and called for continued respect for the Region’s constitutional entitlements, which he said were vital to preserving Iraq’s political balance.